Apple has officially announced WWDC 2021 with the tagline “Glow and Behold.” This year, the conference will take place completely virtually starting June 7 through June 11. At WWDC 2021, Apple is likely to unveil the future of its software platforms, including iOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and more.

This marks the second year in a row that Apple will hold a virtual Worldwide Developers Conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be free to all developers.

WWDC 2021 details

Last year, the all-virtual WWDC was widely praised for helping make the conference more inclusive for everyone, especially given the cost that is normally associated with traveling to San Jose, California, for the conference. Tim Cook touted that WWDC 2020 drew 22 million viewers across all of Apple’s streams. Apple was able to put together 72 hours of video content for developers and hold 4,500 person-to-person labs.

Here’s what Apple says we can look forward to at WWDC 2021:

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference is coming to a screen near you, June 7 to 11. Join the worldwide developer community for an all-online program with exciting announcements, sessions, and labs at no cost. You’ll get a first look at the latest Apple platforms, tools, and technologies — so you can create your most innovative apps and games yet.

Apple says that WWDC 2021 “will offer unique insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.”

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of developer relations, added the following in a press release:

“We love bringing our developers together each year at WWDC to learn about our latest technologies and to connect them with Apple engineers. We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play.”

Apple says that WWDC 2021 will include keynote and State of the Union events, online sessions, 1:1 labs for developers, and new ways for developers to interact with Apple engineers and designers.

Apple also says that, even though WWDC will take place virtually this year, it is committing $1 million to SJ Aspires, an education and equity initiative launched by the City of San Jose.

What to expect at WWDC this year

As usual, we expect Apple to focus heavily on its software platforms at WWDC this year. This will likely include the announcement of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12, and tvOS 15. The company will also likely release developer betas of these new operating systems then as well.

This year, it’s also possible that WWDC includes new hardware announcements targeted at developers. Most notably, the company is in the process of transitioning the Mac lineup to Apple Silicon processors, and rumors suggest that new iMacs, MacBook Pros, and more are on the way.

Apple is also rumored to be developing a mixed-reality headset that could come as soon as 2022, and it’s possible that Apple teases this product at WWDC this year given that it will need developers to create apps and games for the headset. Apple will share additional program information in advance of WWDC21 through the Apple Developer app, on the Apple Developer website, and via email.

What are you most excited to see at WWDC 2021 in June? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: