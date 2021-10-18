Download the new 2021 MacBook Pro wallpapers right here

Apple released macOS Monterey RC to developers and public beta users earlier today, as the official release is scheduled for October 25. Surprisingly, today’s build comes with new wallpapers from the 2021 MacBook Pro, and you can download them right here.

macOS Monterey shares most of the features already introduced with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, including Focus mode for notifications, Portrait mode in FaceTime, Live Text, iCloud+, SharePlay, redesigned Safari, and more. There are also system-wide translations and Universal Control.

Previous builds of macOS Monterey already included a new wallpaper available in eight different versions. Now macOS Monterey RC comes with two new wallpapers, which have been used in the marketing images of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Each wallpaper has a light and dark version.

You can download the new macOS Monterey wallpapers in their full resolution below. Be sure to click the (i) button and save the full resolution wallpaper – and then set it via the Photos app or Settings app if you’re using an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

