Download the new iPad Air 5 wallpapers for your devices right here

Apple last week introduced the fifth generation iPad Air featuring the M1 chip, 5G connectivity, and Center Stage. While keeping the same design as the last generation, iPad Air 5 comes in new colors and also with new wallpapers – and you can download them for your devices right here.

The new iPad Air 5 wallpapers are quite similar to the wallpapers introduced with iPad Air 4 in 2020, which are internally called “Ribbons” because of their shapes. This time, however, the new wallpapers have darker shades and are based on the new iPad colors: Space Grey, Pink, Purple, Blue, and Starlight.

There are five new wallpapers, which are available in light and dark versions each. The images were extracted from the iOS firmware, so these are the files in their original resolutions.

You can download the new iPad Air 5 wallpapers in their full resolution below. Be sure to click the (i) button and save the full resolution wallpaper – and then set it via the Photos app or Settings app if you’re using an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

