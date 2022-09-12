Download the official iPhone 14 and 14 Pro wallpapers in full resolution right here

iOS 16, which was released today for everyone, comes with a range of new wallpapers. However, Apple has also introduced some new wallpapers that are exclusive to the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. But, if you want to get these new wallpapers without having to buy a new device, you can download them right here.

As we previously detailed here on 9to5Mac, iOS 16 introduces a new wallpaper system due to the redesigned lock screen. Unfortunately, while the update introduces many new wallpapers, Apple has also removed virtually all of the old wallpapers.

As for the new iPhone 14 wallpapers, there’s a new one for each device color. For iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, Apple has created specific images for the blue, midnight, purple, red, and starlight models. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max wallpaper is available in four different colors, just like the iPhones: deep purple, gold, silver, and space black.

Just like other iOS 16 wallpapers, these new iPhone 14 wallpapers don’t have a specific version for dark mode. Luckily, we were able to extract the wallpapers in their original resolutions directly from the iPhone 14 firmware.

You can download the new iPhone 14 wallpaper in their full resolution below. Be sure to click the image and save the full resolution wallpaper, and then set it as your background image through the Photos app or Settings app if you’re using an iOS device.

It’s worth noting that the wallpapers were all designed specifically for portrait orientation, so they may not look good on devices such as Macs and iPads.

