Download the official iPhone 14 and 14 Pro wallpapers in full resolution right here

Filipe Espósito

- Sep. 12th 2022 1:33 pm PT

Download the official iPhone 14 and 14 Pro wallpapers in full resolution right here
3 Comments

iOS 16, which was released today for everyone, comes with a range of new wallpapers. However, Apple has also introduced some new wallpapers that are exclusive to the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. But, if you want to get these new wallpapers without having to buy a new device, you can download them right here.

As we previously detailed here on 9to5Mac, iOS 16 introduces a new wallpaper system due to the redesigned lock screen. Unfortunately, while the update introduces many new wallpapers, Apple has also removed virtually all of the old wallpapers.

As for the new iPhone 14 wallpapers, there’s a new one for each device color. For iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, Apple has created specific images for the blue, midnight, purple, red, and starlight models. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max wallpaper is available in four different colors, just like the iPhones: deep purple, gold, silver, and space black.

Just like other iOS 16 wallpapers, these new iPhone 14 wallpapers don’t have a specific version for dark mode. Luckily, we were able to extract the wallpapers in their original resolutions directly from the iPhone 14 firmware.

You can download the new iPhone 14 wallpaper in their full resolution below. Be sure to click the image and save the full resolution wallpaper, and then set it as your background image through the Photos app or Settings app if you’re using an iOS device.

It’s worth noting that the wallpapers were all designed specifically for portrait orientation, so they may not look good on devices such as Macs and iPads.

Download the official iPhone 14 and 14 Pro wallpapers in full resolution right here
Download the official iPhone 14 and 14 Pro wallpapers in full resolution right here
Download the official iPhone 14 and 14 Pro wallpapers in full resolution right here
Download the official iPhone 14 and 14 Pro wallpapers in full resolution right here
Download the official iPhone 14 and 14 Pro wallpapers in full resolution right here
Download the official iPhone 14 and 14 Pro wallpapers in full resolution right here
Download the official iPhone 14 and 14 Pro wallpapers in full resolution right here
Download the official iPhone 14 and 14 Pro wallpapers in full resolution right here
Download the official iPhone 14 and 14 Pro wallpapers in full resolution right here

More about wallpapers:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone 14

iPhone 14
Wallpapers

Wallpapers
iPhone 14 Pro

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.