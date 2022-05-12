macOS 12.4 adds new Studio Display wallpaper, and you can download it right here

Apple on Thursday released macOS Monterey 12.4 RC (Release Candidate) for developers. And in addition to enhancements and a few new features in the Podcasts app, the update comes with a new Studio Display wallpaper. But if you want to use it on other devices, you can download it right here.

This wallpaper comes from the marketing images of Apple’s Studio Display, which was introduced in March alongside Mac Studio. The image shows the letters of the word “Studio” as if they were folded, and it features shades of blue, purple, and orange.

Unlike other macOS wallpapers, this one is only available in a single version – so there are no specific images for light and dark modes.

The new Studio Display wallpaper comes bundled with macOS Monterey 12.4. However, if you don’t want to wait for the official update to get the new image, you can download it here. Since this is a macOS wallpaper, the image has 6K resolution, so the file is a bit large.

You can download the new Studio Display wallpaper in its full resolution below. Be sure to click the (i) button and save the full resolution wallpaper – and then set it via the Photos app or Settings app if you're using an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

