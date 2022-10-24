Download the new M2 iPad Pro and 10th generation iPad wallpapers right here

Filipe Espósito

- Oct. 24th 2022 12:14 pm PT

Download the new M2 iPad Pro and 10th generation iPad wallpapers right here
4 Comments

Apple this month announced the new M2 iPad Pro and the 10th generation iPad, which will hit stores later this week. And while both models come with hardware upgrades and new features, they also ship with iPadOS 16.1 and exclusive new wallpapers. But if you want to get these new wallpapers without having to buy a new device, you can download them right here.

M2 iPad Pro and iPad 10 wallpapers

The new 10th generation iPad has been completely redesigned, now with the same design as the rest of the iPad line. It features a 10.9-inch display without the Home button, and Touch ID is now integrated into the Power button. As for the new iPad Pro, it keeps the same design and screen sizes as before but now has Apple’s M2 chip.

iPadOS 16, which is now available to the public, comes with a new wallpaper – the same as in iOS 16. However, Apple has also created new wallpapers specifically for the M2 iPad Pro and the iPad 10. The iPad 10 wallpapers are called “Circles” and are based on the new iPad colors: silver, blue, pink, and yellow.

The M2 iPad Pro wallpapers, on the other hand, are called “Lenses.” They all have a black background with the elements in shades of pink, purple, and blue. Each wallpaper has a light and dark version.

You can download the new iPad wallpapers in their full resolution below. Be sure to click the image and save the full-resolution wallpaper, and then set it as your background image through the Photos app or Settings app if you’re using an iOS device.

Download these and more wallpapers

