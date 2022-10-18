Apple shares mini event video introducing new M2 iPad Pro and iPad 10

Apple on Tuesday unveiled the new M2 iPad Pro and the 10th generation entry-level iPad. While the company did not hold a special press event, it did share a mini event video to introduce and show details of the new products announced today.

The nine-minute video is presented by Apple executives responsible for the iPad, and it is in the same style as the prerecorded Apple keynotes.

In the video, executives detail what’s new in the 10th generation iPad and the M2 iPad Pro. During the presentation, there’s a first look at the new Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad 10 and the Apple Pencil Hover feature for the new iPad Pro. Apple also showed a teaser of the popular DaVinci Resolve video editor coming to iPadOS.

What changes with the new iPads?

The new 10th generation iPad has been completely redesigned, now with the same design as the rest of the iPad line. It also features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display without the Home button, and Touch ID is now integrated into the Power button.

The Lightning connector has been replaced by USB-C, marking the end of Lightning in the iPad lineup. iPad 10 also supports 5G connectivity and works with a new Magic Keyboard Folio introduced specifically for this model. Available in 64GB and 256GB configurations with Wi-Fi and Cellular versions, prices for the iPad 10 start at $449 in the US.

The new generation iPad Pro, on the other hand, keeps the same design and screen sizes as before, but now with Apple’s M2 chip – the same as the MacBook Air introduced earlier this year. Apple has also added support for the faster 6E Wi-Fi standard and more 5G bands.

With the new hovering feature, the iPad will notice when the Apple Pencil is hovering above the screen. This means user interface elements can bounce in readiness of an anticipated user interaction. Prices for the new M2 iPad Pro start at $799 for the Wi-Fi version with 128GB of internal storage.

Watch Apple’s mini event

If you want to learn more about the new iPads, be sure to watch Apple’s mini event below (via YouTube) or on the company’s official website.

