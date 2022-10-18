Apple debuts all-new iPad 10: Larger display, four colors, landscape front camera, more

Chance Miller

- Oct. 18th 2022 8:09 am PT

The iPad Pro isn’t the only device getting an update today. Apple has also announced an all-new version of its most affordable iPad. The new 10th generation iPad features an all-new design with an A14 Bionic chip inside, alongside USB-C for charging and 5G connectivity for the first time.

iPad 10 details:

  • Ultra Wide 12MP front camera located along the landscape edge of iPad
  • New 10.9-inch display with 2360×1640-pixel resolution, nearly 4 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and True Tone technology
  • Touch ID in the top button
  • Four new colors: blue, pink, yellow, and silver
  • New Magic Keyboard Folio with click-anywhere trackpad and a versatile two-piece design
  • 64GB and 256GB configurations
  • 5G support
  • USB-C

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing:

“We’re so excited to bring the completely redesigned iPad to our most advanced iPad lineup ever,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, powerful A14 Bionic chip, a first-ever landscape front camera, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, and support for incredible accessories like the new Magic Keyboard Folio, the new iPad delivers more value, more versatility — and is simply more fun.”

The new iPad 10 starts at $449, an increase from the previous $329 starting price. Available to order starting today, with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26

