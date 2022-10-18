Apple announces new Apple TV 4K with A15 Bionic chip and HDR10+ support

Following a teaser from Tim Cook’s Twitter account earlier this morning, Apple on Tuesday announced a new generation of the Apple TV 4K. The new model comes with the A15 Bionic chip, HDR10+ support, a new Siri Remote with USB-C, and more.

What changes with the new Apple TV 4K?

In terms of design, the new Apple TV 4K looks like the old one despite only having an Apple logo on top without the word “tv.” The biggest change in the new model is inside the device. While the Apple TV introduced in 2021 comes with the A12 Bionic chip, the new model is powered by the A15 Bionic – the same chip as the iPhone 13.

The A15 chip’s CPU is up to 50% faster than the A12, while the new GPU is 30% faster. According to Apple, this results in better graphics performance for navigating through the tvOS interface and, more importantly, for playing graphics-intensive games.

The new generation Apple TV also features support for the HDR10+ standard, which is supported by TVs from Samsung, Panasonic, and TCL. Of course, the device also keeps support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos when connected to a compatible TV or sound system.

Apple today announced the next generation of Apple TV 4K — more powerful, entertaining, and affordable than ever, and offering impressive cinematic quality. Driven by the A15 Bionic chip that delivers faster performance and more fluid gameplay, the new Apple TV 4K features endless entertainment options for everyone to enjoy on the biggest screen in the home. HDR10+ support joins Dolby Vision on Apple TV 4K, so users can watch their favorite movies and TV shows in the best quality possible across more TVs.

The Siri Remote, which was redesigned last year, now has a USB-C port instead of Lightning for charging. According to Apple, a tvOS 16 update coming later this year will bring a new interface for Siri on Apple TV, as well as some other new features.

Pricing and availability

The new Apple TV 4K is now available for order from Apple’s online store, and it will hit retail stores on November 4. Prices start at $129 for the Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage, and there is a new Wi-Fi + Ethernet model with 128GB of storage that costs $149.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: