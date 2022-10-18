Apple Store goes down as Tim Cook teases looming iPad Pro announcement: ‘Take Note’

Apple has some announcements in store for today. The Apple Store Online has gone down, which happens ahead of new products being available to order. Apple CEO Tim Cook has also taken to Twitter to tease some sort of announcement with the tagline “Take Note.”

New iPad announcements imminent

Apple is widely expected to announce new iPad Pro hardware today, including new versions of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch devices with an M2 chip inside. Instead of holding an event to announce the new products, however, Apple is expected to reveal the new products via a press release. That isn’t stopping the company from a little fanfare, though.

The Apple Online Store has gone down this morning, with Apple saying: “Be right back. We’re making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon.” Usually, the Apple Store going offline means that Apple will make whatever new products it announces available for order on the same day.

Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook has also taken to Twitter to tease a new announcement of some sort. Cook posted a 20-second video of someone repeatedly zooming in on a display, revealing the tagline “Take Note.” The accompanying tweet teases: “The possibilities are endless.”

Of note, we’re also still waiting for the release of the new Freeform app for iPad, which Apple first showcased at WWDC. The app has not been included in any of the iPadOS 16 or iPadOS 16.1 betas.

Freeform, a powerful new collaboration app with a flexible canvas, gives users the ability to see, share, and collaborate all in one place without worrying about layouts and page sizes, and with full support for Apple Pencil. Users can view others’ contributions as they add content or make edits, all while enjoying a real-time collaboration space. Coming to iPadOS 16 later this year, Freeform allows collaborators to start a session from FaceTime and see the updates from others right in the Messages thread.

As of right now, there’s still no word on when exactly Apple will announce these new iPad Pro models. The company is also expected to reveal the release date for iPadOS 16. Whenever it happens, we’ll have the full details right here on 9to5Mac.

