Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 11 2024 - 12:17 pm PT
Download the new iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 wallpapers right here

Following the announcement of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 at WWDC 2024 on Monday, Apple has released the first beta so that developers can try out the new features and get their apps ready ahead of the official launch this fall. And in addition to new features, iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 also come with new wallpapers – and you can download them to your devices right here.

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 wallpapers

The default iOS 18 wallpaper is somewhat inspired by the Siri logo. However, Apple has made it available in different colors: blue, pink, purple, and yellow. There are versions for both light and dark modes. The iPad version is available in blue, green, indigo and purple.

However, if you’re not willing to wait until September to install iOS 18 on your device, we’ve uploaded the new iOS 18 wallpapers so that you can download them now.

Be sure to click the image and save the full-resolution iOS 18 wallpaper, and then set it as your background image through the Photos app or Settings app if you’re using an iOS device.

iOS 18 wallpapers

iPadOS 18 wallpapers

Do you like the new wallpapers? Let us know in the comments section below.

