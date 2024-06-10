 Skip to main content

Apple releases iOS 18 beta 1 with new home screen features, more

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jun 10 2024 - 12:13 pm PT
ios 18 beta 1

After being announced at WWDC 2024 today, Apple has released the first beta of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to developers. The update includes new home screen features, upgrades to the Messages app, and much more.

Apple will release a public beta of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 in July. For now, the update is only available to developers for beta testing. iOS 18 is supported on all the same iPhone models as iOS 17.

Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public. Testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 18 public beta on primary devices for the time being.

Some of the biggest changes in iOS 18 are for the home screen, which is now more customizable than ever. You can place app icons freely on the grid, tint app icons, customize Control Center, and much more. Keep in mind, many of the new Apple Intelligence features – including ChatGPT integration – won’t be available until later this year.

Are you planning to run the iOS 18 beta? Let us know down in the comments.

