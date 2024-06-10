Apple announces ‘Apple Intelligence’: personal AI models across iPhone, iPad and Mac

As part of its WWDC keynote, Apple today unveiled its AI strategy, with a suite of features aimed to be powerful, intuitive, integrated, personal, and private. Apple Intelligence features are available across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and use a combination of on-device and server-powered generative AI models.

Apple Intelligence features includes personalized prioritization of notifications on iPhone, generative writing tools across apps, image generation and more …

Apple says its generative AI stands apart as it personalized to your individual context, while maintaining privacy.

For instance, when reading an email, Apple Intelligence can look at an email, find out related contacts, and give directions and find relevant files.

Image Generation allows you to create cartoon images that resemble contacts in your address book, and send them to friends through Messages.

Apple Intelligence is powered largely by on-device models, compatible with A17 Pro on iPhone 15 Pro, and M1 and later Apple Silicon Macs.

Apple is launching server infrastructure that will run more sophisticated models, called Private Cloud Compute. Apple says this allows more powerful generative AI models to process your data, without giving up any privacy. Apple says your data is never stored or made accessible to Apple, when using Private Cloud Compute.

In addition to the functionality offered by Apple Intelligence, Apple is also partnering with OpenAI to offer ChatGPT directly inside its operating systems as well. Apple Intelligence features are free, ChatGPT features will require a paid account, once you go beyond the usual free quota.