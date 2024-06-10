 Skip to main content

Apple announces ‘Apple Intelligence’: personal AI models across iPhone, iPad and Mac

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jun 10 2024 - 11:09 am PT
30 Comments

As part of its WWDC keynote, Apple today unveiled its AI strategy, with a suite of features aimed to be powerful, intuitive, integrated, personal, and private. Apple Intelligence features are available across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and use a combination of on-device and server-powered generative AI models.

Apple Intelligence features includes personalized prioritization of notifications on iPhone, generative writing tools across apps, image generation and more …

Apple says its generative AI stands apart as it personalized to your individual context, while maintaining privacy.

For instance, when reading an email, Apple Intelligence can look at an email, find out related contacts, and give directions and find relevant files.

Top comment by John Lou

Liked by 2 people

Not surprised at all that it requires an Apple silicon chip to run on Mac and iPad, but limiting current gen iPhone support to 15 Pro? I didn’t see that coming.

View all comments

Image Generation allows you to create cartoon images that resemble contacts in your address book, and send them to friends through Messages.

Apple Intelligence is powered largely by on-device models, compatible with A17 Pro on iPhone 15 Pro, and M1 and later Apple Silicon Macs.

Apple is launching server infrastructure that will run more sophisticated models, called Private Cloud Compute. Apple says this allows more powerful generative AI models to process your data, without giving up any privacy. Apple says your data is never stored or made accessible to Apple, when using Private Cloud Compute.

In addition to the functionality offered by Apple Intelligence, Apple is also partnering with OpenAI to offer ChatGPT directly inside its operating systems as well. Apple Intelligence features are free, ChatGPT features will require a paid account, once you go beyond the usual free quota.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 18

iOS 18

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing