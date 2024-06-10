 Skip to main content

iOS 18 includes Tap to Cash, easily send money to friends with Apple Pay

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jun 10 2024 - 10:28 am PT
iOS 18 includes Tap to Cash, a new way to send money to your friends using Apple Pay Cash. By simply bringing your phone close to a friend, you can send money instantly – transferring from your Apple Cash account.

It’s like AirDrop, but for sending money.

Other new Apple Pay features coming in iOS 18 include better support for paying online with rewards cards. Points and included gifts will show in the Apple Pay sheet, so you know upfront what rewards you can redeem with your purchase.

Tickets for events will also now integrate more deeply with Apple Wallet, so you can see details like your seat number at stadiums. The Wallet app will also conclude simple shortcuts to get directions, and more information about the event.

