Apple will support RCS with iOS 18, improving messaging experience between iPhone and Android

Apple confirmed today that it will support RCS messaging with iOS 18, releasing this fall. RCS will enable a richer experience when communicating with Android users.

RCS will give your green bubble chats many of the best of features of iMessage, like high-resolution image and video attachments, typing indicators, read receipts and more.

As shown today in the first ever screenshot of the feature in action, the iOS 18 Messages app will still distinguish RCS conversations with green bubbles.

However, the text field will include the label “Text Message • RCS” so users know they will get an upgraded texting experience, compared to traditional SMS.

The most significant difference will be the increase in file size for media. SMS enforces very small file sizes when sending photos or videos, so traditionally texting a picture to an Android user would not be a great experience as the image would be severely compressed. However, over RCS, images and video messages can transfer in much higher quality.

iPhone to iPhone communication will still offer the best experience, through iMessage. iMessage has richer integration with the Apple ecosystem, and offers the highest standards of privacy with end-to-encryption for all communication. iMessage will also continue to offer exclusive communication features like the new text effects.

However, the biggest pain points of SMS are resolved by RCS. As long as both members of the conversation are using devices that support RCS, conversations will take place over the newer standard automatically.

iOS 18 will be available as a free update to all iPhone users in the fall.