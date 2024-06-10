 Skip to main content

iOS 18: Here’s the list of iPhone models compatible with the update

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 10 2024 - 12:10 pm PT
3 Comments
iOS 18

After many rumors, Apple finally announced iOS 18 at WWDC 2024 on Monday. The new version of the iPhone operating system comes with a new Home Screen that lets users customize the icons, as well as a redesigned Photos app, Apple Intelligence, and much more. And if you’re wondering whether your iPhone is compatible with iOS 18, we have the answer.

“Apple today previewed iOS 18, a major release that features more customization options, the biggest redesign ever of the Photos app, new ways for users to manage their inbox in Mail, Messages over satellite, and so much more,” the company said in a press release.

iOS 18 compatibility

iOS 18 is compatible with the following iPhone models:

As you can see, all the same iPhones running iOS 17 can be updated to iOS 18. However, there’s a catch. According to Apple, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are compatible with the new AI, or Apple Intelligence, features. This is because these features require the A17 Pro or M1 chip or later.

The first beta of iOS 18 will be released to developers later today. A public beta is coming next month, while the official launch is set for this fall.

