WWDC 2024 live blog and news hub: iOS 18, ‘Apple Intelligence’ debut, more

9to5Mac is brought to you by the all-new iMazing 3. The world’s most trusted app for managing Apple devices from a Mac or PC is now even better. Try it now.

Happy WWDC 2024 day! This year, Apple is expected to debut iOS 18, its new “Apple Intelligence” suite of AI features, and more. Head below to follow along with everything in real-time. It’s going to be a busy day!

How to watch WWDC 2024

As always, it’s super easy to watch WWDC from home. You can stream from the comfort of your living room via Apple’s website, on YouTube, and with the TV app on any device.

As a reminder, the event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

Watch on YouTube

Watch on Apple’s website

Or open the TV app on any device

Last-minute rumors

WWDC 2024: News hub and live blog

iOS 18

New home screen customization: New theming option for app icons. Place app icons anywhere. Automatically tint icons with dark mode.

Revamped Control Center with a multipage layout. New “Controls Gallery” allows third-party developers to offer widgets for Control Center. Swap new controls onto the lock screen, replacing the flashlight and camera icons.

iOS 18 supports locking individual apps behind Face ID.

In the Messages app: Redesigned Tapbacks, allowing tap back with any emoji or sticker. Supports scheduled send. Support for text effects and text formatting options like underline, strike-through, and more.

Messages via Satellite allows iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users to send iMessages without Wi-Fi or cell service, and SMS via satellite.

Mail app: Automatic categorization, handled completely on device. Apple Maps adds detailed topographic maps, including offline support.

Apple Wallet: Tap to pay for Apple Cash. New Apple Pay Online platform. Improved support for event tickets.

Journal app: Supports logging your state of mind and tracking goals. New Insights view. Search support.

Game Mode is coming to iPhone, minimizing background activity to ensure the highest frame rates.

Photos app: Biggest redesign ever to handle growing Photos library sizes. New option to easily hide screenshots. New “Collections” feature to help keep track of recent photos and suggestions. Can now group people together. New Carousel interface for your photos.

iOS 18 will add: RCS. Reminders integration in Calendar. Option to make home screen icons bigger.



visionOS 2

International launch for Vision Pro: June 28 for China, Japan, and Singapore. July 12 for Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and UK.

For Vision Pro immersive video: New “Extreme Sports” series, performance from The Weeknd, “Submerged” scripted short film.

New frameworks for developers, making it easier to make spatial experiences.

visionOS 2 adds train support for Travel Mode.

Later this year, Mac Virtual Display is being upgraded: Higher display resolution and size, expand to an ultra wide display that wraps around you.

New gesture: flip your hand up and tap to access Control Center, flip your hand over and tap to open Control Center.

Support for SharePlay with spatial personas in the Photos app.

visionOS 2 Photos app can create a spatial photo from any photo in your library, using A

Mike Rockwell and Haley Allen are here to talk about visionOS 2.

Introduction

Tim Cook: “Starting with our platforms, then diving deeper into intelligence.”

Tim Cook kicks the pre-recorded video off from the roof of Apple Park, leading us straight into a sizzle reel for Apple TV+. Most notably… a teaser for a new season of severance!

An intro video with Craig Federighi jumping out of a plane, which was flown by Phil Schiller. Pretty good!

And we’re off … here’s Tim Cook greeting the in-person crowd at Apple Park:

Here’s another shot of Sam Altman:

The Apple Store website has gone offline ahead of the keynote kicking off in 20 minutes. We weren’t expecting any new hardware, but could Apple have a surprise?

Greg Joswiak says that tuning in to WWDC 2024 is the “intelligent” thing to do. Wonder what that could be a reference to!

Tuning into #WWDC24 at 10am PT is the… intelligent thing to do! https://t.co/Yyg2uq2QmI — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) June 10, 2024

Now that Sam Altman has been pictured in the building … I can’t help but wonder if he’ll make an appearance in the WWDC 2024 video. My gut tells me no, but we’ll see.

Members of the press are slowly being let in ahead of festivities kicking off in 45 minutes:

OpenAI’s Sam Altman appears to be at Apple Park for WWDC 2024. Apple, of course, is expected to announce a partnership with OpenAI for some of the new AI features in iOS 18.

Sam Altman est bien présent sur place ! OpenAI devrait être au coeur d’iOS 18 :-)



Le live sur Mac4Ever: https://t.co/YBP0c3mTbJ



Bravo à notre cher @clementsauvage pour le selfie :) Poke @samax @OpenAI pic.twitter.com/x0UHl4S9d6 — Mac4Ever (@Mac4ever) June 10, 2024

9to5Mac’s Zac Hall is at Apple Park for WWDC 2024 today. Here’s a glimpse inside:

Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak has entered the building:

Here’s a beautiful look at Steve Jobs Theater this morning, courtesy of Twitter user Tim Cook:

Can’t wait for you to join us at #WWDC24 this morning! pic.twitter.com/3bHzspURPH — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 10, 2024

Happy WWDC day, everyone! Thanks for following along. Let’s do this.