Watch the WWDC keynote right here with iOS 18, AI announcements, and more

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jun 10 2024 - 7:36 am PT
Apple’s yearly developer conference kicks off today, June 10 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET. Here are 4 ways to watch the WWDC keynote including in this post below. We’ll also look at how to set a reminder, what to expect, and more.

The 2024 WWDC keynote today kicks off the event and we’re expecting to get our first official look at iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, macOS 15, tvOS 18, and more.

This year Apple has new AI features to unveil alongside new Home Screen customization, a Control Center upgrade, and more for iOS 18.

Interestingly, there are no new hardware announcements expected for WWDC 2024 – breaking a three-year streak.

WWDC is mostly virtual again this year, but there is a special in-person event on June 10 at Apple Park for a select group of invited guests.

4 ways to watch the WWDC keynote

June 10 @ 10 am PT / 1 pm ET

  1. Watch on the YouTube stream (embedded below, you can also set a reminder with the “Notify me” button)
  2. From any device, watch from Apple’s Events website
  3. Watch from the Apple Developer app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac
  4. Watch from the Apple TV app on any of your supported devices

