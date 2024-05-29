 Skip to main content

Apple Music launches special playlist to promote WWDC 2024, hints at new icon

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | May 29 2024 - 2:21 pm PT
2 Comments
WWDC 2024

We’re less than two weeks away from WWDC 2024, another edition of Apple’s annual conference for developers. And although the main focus of the event is software, Apple has just launched a special playlist on Apple Music to promote WWDC 2024 with summer songs.

WWDC 2024 playlist on Apple Music

“WWDC24 is almost here! Check out this playlist of summer sounds to get ready for the biggest Apple developer event of the year,the company said in a post on X. The one-hour playlist features 20 songs by artists such as Tommy Richman, Billie Eilish, Dominic Fike, Sabrina Carpenter, and Glass Animals.

You can find the playlist here – but even if you’re not an Apple Music subscriber, you can still see all the songs in the playlist.

Interestingly, some people have noticed that the Apple Music profile on X has been updated with a slightly different icon. The logo has become a bit thicker and the gradient more discreet. It’s unclear whether this is a mistake or whether the new icon will be officially unveiled with iOS 18 next month.

Post by @dreasstorm
View on Threads

More about WWDC

Earlier this week, Apple confirmed the full schedule for WWDC 2024, which will begin on June 10 with a pre-recorded opening event. During this event, the company will unveil iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, visionOS 2, and more. The press and some invited developers will have the chance to watch the event from Apple Park.

Shortly following the keynote, a Platforms State of the Union will kick off at 1 p.m. PDT on June 10, and can also be streamed live in the Apple Developer app and on the developer website.

Throughout the week, developers will have access to experts at Apple who are available to assist with implementing all the latest features and technologies of the coming software platforms into their apps. Additionally, session videos will be released daily throughout the week.

Apple is expected to announce many new generative AI features for its devices at WWDC. Of course, 9to5Mac will have full coverage of the whole event.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music is a streaming service that includes…
WWDC 2024

WWDC 2024

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing