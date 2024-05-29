We’re less than two weeks away from WWDC 2024, another edition of Apple’s annual conference for developers. And although the main focus of the event is software, Apple has just launched a special playlist on Apple Music to promote WWDC 2024 with summer songs.

WWDC 2024 playlist on Apple Music

“WWDC24 is almost here! Check out this playlist of summer sounds to get ready for the biggest Apple developer event of the year,” the company said in a post on X. The one-hour playlist features 20 songs by artists such as Tommy Richman, Billie Eilish, Dominic Fike, Sabrina Carpenter, and Glass Animals.

You can find the playlist here – but even if you’re not an Apple Music subscriber, you can still see all the songs in the playlist.

Interestingly, some people have noticed that the Apple Music profile on X has been updated with a slightly different icon. The logo has become a bit thicker and the gradient more discreet. It’s unclear whether this is a mistake or whether the new icon will be officially unveiled with iOS 18 next month.

More about WWDC

Earlier this week, Apple confirmed the full schedule for WWDC 2024, which will begin on June 10 with a pre-recorded opening event. During this event, the company will unveil iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, visionOS 2, and more. The press and some invited developers will have the chance to watch the event from Apple Park.

Shortly following the keynote, a Platforms State of the Union will kick off at 1 p.m. PDT on June 10, and can also be streamed live in the Apple Developer app and on the developer website.

Throughout the week, developers will have access to experts at Apple who are available to assist with implementing all the latest features and technologies of the coming software platforms into their apps. Additionally, session videos will be released daily throughout the week.

Apple is expected to announce many new generative AI features for its devices at WWDC. Of course, 9to5Mac will have full coverage of the whole event.

Read also