Following on from the announcement of Apple’s second quarter fiscal 2024 results, Apple CEO Tim Cook joined the company’s chief financial officer Luca Maestri on a call with investors. During this call, Cook again teased Apple’s upcoming generative AI and said that the company has advantages over its competitors.

Tim Cook again teases Apple’s generative AI

When talking about WWDC 2024, which will take place next month, Cook said he’s excited to reveal what the company has been working on. Although he didn’t explicitly say that AI-based features are coming to iOS 18, he did say that Apple continues to make “significant investments” in generative AI and that the company will share “some very exciting things” with its customers soon.

“We continue to feel very bullish about our opportunity in generative AI,” the executive said during the call with investors.

Although Cook had already mentioned that Apple is working on a generative AI in previous calls, the executive made some bolder claims this time. According to him, Apple has “advantages” that will set the company’s generative AI apart from the competition. For instance, the executive mentioned the neural engine of Apple Silicon chips, as well as the company’s focus on privacy.

“We believe in the transformative power and promise of AI, and we believe we have advantages that will differentiate us in this new era, including Apple’s unique combination of seamless hardware, software, and services integration, groundbreaking Apple Silicon with our industry-leading neural engines, and our unwavering focus on privacy, which underpins everything we create.”

According to multiple rumors, Apple is working to introduce a series of AI-based features to its operating systems later this year. Some of these features will be teased next month at WWDC. This includes things like a chatbot, smart Apple Music playlists, and a Safari browsing assistant for summarizing articles.

The company has been developing its own language model to run completely offline, but is also negotiating with OpenAI and Google to license their technologies for iOS 18.

