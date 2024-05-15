The M4 iPad Pro has a lot going for it to tempt prospective buyers. Whether you’re coming from a 2018 iPad Pro like me, or a newer M-class iPad, there are plenty of great reasons to upgrade to the new iPad Pro. The OLED display can’t be beat; the M4 chip is unmatched in Apple’s lineup; and on a lesser note, there’s even a color-matched USB-C cable with the space black model.

The upgrade incentive I didn’t really expect, but that’s hitting me hardest today, is just how much better the new Magic Keyboard is than its predecessor.

And yes, sadly the new keyboard is exclusive to the M4 iPad Pro.

The compromises of the prior Magic Keyboard

I’ve been using the M4 iPad Pro for a few hours now, and it’s been very surprising to find that the most noticeable change, with the greatest actual benefit, has been the Magic Keyboard.

The old Magic Keyboard is fine. Not bad, not great, just fine.

When it first debuted, the Magic Keyboard’s innovative cantilever design was impressive. But it also came with compromises. Such as:

both the keyboard and iPad were too heavy

the weight was poorly distributed, with the bulky iPad creating a top-heavy design that made it unstable when used in the lap

that made it unstable when used in the lap the trackpad, while a revolutionary addition to the iPad, was nonetheless too small for comfort

the lack of function row meant relying on Control Center for basic things like media playback controls, volume, and brightness

for basic things like media playback controls, volume, and brightness the material of the Magic Keyboard made it feel less premium and led to discolored palm rests

I’ll be honest, nothing on the above list ever bothered me too much. I accepted these drawbacks as necessary compromises due to the design challenge of making the Magic Keyboard match the iPad’s hardware.

Except, it turns out, Apple fixed all of these issues with the new Magic Keyboard and M4 iPad Pro.

And you know what? It makes for a significantly improved experience using the iPad.

New Magic Keyboard makes the whole iPad experience better

I knew that I would appreciate the enhancements that come with the new Magic Keyboard. But I had no idea those small updates would make such a meaningful difference in my day to day.

The weight reductions on both the iPad Pro and keyboard are definitely noticeable. The combo now truly feels equivalent to using a modern MacBook Air, whereas the previous 13-inch iPad Pro with attached keyboard felt obviously heavier and chunkier.

The new trackpad is certainly not as big as what you’d find on a Mac laptop, but it no longer feels small. It’s an adequate size that offers meaningful improvement over its predecessor. Plus, offering haptic feedback rather than a physical click is a major upgrade.

I haven’t used the Magic Keyboard long enough yet to get much use out of the new function row, but I know that will change soon. Before getting my keyboard, I was a little concerned that the new keys would sometimes be obstructed by the iPad floating above. Now I have no concerns whatsoever, as no matter the angle I place the iPad, the function row remains comfortably accessible.

Finally, the aluminum palm rests are a subtle but sweet final touch on a totally revamped new generation of Magic Keyboard. They make it feel more like you’re typing on a Mac, offering a premium feel without adding any sense of extra bulk.

Wrap-up

If you’re in the market for a new iPad, don’t sleep on the niceties offered by the new Magic Keyboard.

It’s unfortunate that the new keyboard is only compatible with the M4 iPad Pro. Otherwise, I would highly recommend that you consider upgrading your Magic Keyboard alone. Since that’s not an option, however, definitely take the new keyboard into consideration when weighing a purchase decision.

If you’re considering an M2 iPad Air, know that you’ll get an inferior accessory experience but at the same keyboard price. If you’re on an M1 or M2 iPad Pro and the M4 is tempting you, know that there’s more to this new model than its internals: the accessory game is strong.

The new Magic Keyboard for the M4 iPad Pro is available at $349 for the 13-inch version and $299 for the 11-inch.