Images show how much bigger iPhone 16 Pro Max will be

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | May 15 2024 - 1:29 pm PT
2 Comments
iPhone 16 Pro rumors

According to the latest rumors, Apple will increase the screen size of both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. We’ve already seen some dummy units of the new iPhones, but now we can get a better idea of how much bigger the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be based on these photos of a dummy unit side by side with an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Size comparison between iPhone 15 Pro Max and 16 Pro Max

For those unfamiliar, dummy units usually have the actual dimensions of the product so that accessory manufacturers can create products compatible with the device ahead of launch. Photos shared by Majin Bu on X compare a real iPhone 15 Pro Max next to a dummy unit of the new 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen, which means that the next generation will have a screen just 0.2 inches larger. But how will this be reflected in real life?

Based on the photos, the iPhone 16 Pro Max won’t actually be that much bigger than the current Pro Max model. By placing the two models side by side, you can indeed see the difference between the two phones – but it’s nothing incredibly significant. It’s hard to imagine that these 0.2 inches will give users much more screen area to display more interface elements.

Of course, fans of larger phones will certainly be happy to have a slightly bigger screen, while those who think the current size is already big enough may not be happy with another increase in size.

Latest rumors on iPhone 16

In addition to larger screens, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are rumored to come with other hardware upgrades. This includes larger batteries, faster Wi-Fi and 5G, a new A18 Pro chip based on the M4, a Capture button, a new 48 MP ultra-wide camera, and 5x telephoto lens on the smaller iPhone 16 Pro.

The new phones are expected to be announced by Apple in September.

