iPhone 16 Pro rumored to feature new display with 20% higher brightness

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | May 10 2024 - 10:46 am PT
Mere days after debuting the M4 iPad Pro featuring what Apple calls “the world’s most advanced display,” a new rumor indicates that the iPad’s Ultra Retina XDR isn’t the only display innovation the company has up its sleeves this year, with the iPhone 16 Pro due for a leap forward too.

20% more nits for iPhone 16 Pro

Weibo leaker Instant Digital reports that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a display that reaches a peak brightness of 1,200 nits in typical use (meaning, with SDR content). This would be a significant 20% increase over the 1,000 nits supported in the iPhone 15 Pro.

When Apple outlines display specs for its devices, it usually lists the typical max brightness, meaning how bright the screen will get in casual use when HDR content is not being displayed. It also has a separate peak brightness for HDR content.

The iPhone 15 Pro and several earlier iPhone generations maxed out at 1,000 nits of brightness, and 1,600 for HDR. According to this rumor, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro will reach an even better, brighter 1,200 nits for all your everyday browsing. The phone is expected to retain the same 1,600 peak nits for HDR content.

One of Instant Digital’s prior reports was just proven true this week, as they accurately predicted back in March that the new iPad Pro would offer a matte display option. The M4 iPad Pro’s nano-texture glass proved a surprise for many observers.

9to5Mac’s Take

It’s remarkable that mere days after Apple debuted its most advanced display ever, we’re hearing word of a new iPhone display that will best the Ultra Retina XDR in brightness. The M4 iPad Pro maxes out at 1,000 nits in typical use, meaning the iPhone 16 Pro may have it beat in a matter of months.

