iPhone 16: Here’s another look at the rumored size and camera bump changes

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Apr 29 2024 - 8:39 am PT
As we’ve highlighted in the past, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will feature a few notable design changes. New images posted on social media this week may give us our best look yet at some of these updates, including the size changes for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 design changes

There are two big changes shown off in the pictures, shared by our friend Sonny Dickson. First, you can clearly see the bigger form factor for the iPhone 16 Pro models. Second, the dummy units offer a great look at the redesigned camera bump on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

  • The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are slightly larger than the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The expectation is that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a 6.3-inch display (up from 6.1 inches) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a 6.9-inch display (up from 6.7 inches).
  • The vertically aligned camera bump on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. This will likely enable the ability for the standard iPhone 16 models to record spatial video for Vision Pro.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will be announced in September. I expect quite a few more rumors to emerge before then. What do you think of the rumored changes so far? Are you planning to upgrade to the iPhone 16 this year? Is the iPhone 16 Pro Max going to be too big? Let us know down in the comments. 

