Rumor: iPhone 16 Pro’s ultra-thin bezels proving to be a production challenge

The word on the street is the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature bigger displays than ever before. A new supply chain report today elaborates on how Apple will achieve this, describing the so-called “Border Reduction Structure” – or BRS – technology for the displays.

The report comes from The Elec and explains that this BRS technology will make the iPhone 16 Pro’s bezels thinner using a complex new under-display system. This change, however, is reportedly proving difficult for Apple suppliers, including LG Display and Samsung Display.

In fact, the report says that “no company” has reached production rates to Apple’s standards yet:

The iPhone 16 Series OLED applies Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology, which makes the bottom bezel thin. To implement a thin bezel, the circuit under the bezel must be placed more tightly and some wiring must be bent down, which increases the technical difficulty. It is known that no company has stabilized the iPhone OLED production rate to the level that Apple expects. In this year’s iPhone 16 series, Samsung Display is expected to deliver all four OLEDs. LG Display is also expected to aim for OLED supply in two top lineups such as Pro and Pro Max, and BOE is expected to supply OLED in two lower lineups such as general and plus models.

A previous rumor last month elaborated more on BRS technology, explaining that the wiring technique can lead to overheating concerns. Apple and its suppliers have reportedly solved that problem, though, with new heat-controlled heat dissipation technologies.

These reports don’t provide any specific detail on exactly how much thinner the iPhone 16 Pro’s bezels will be. It’s been widely rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro models will feature larger displays without a significant increase to the overall footprint of the devices.

The expectation is that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a 6.3-inch display (up from 6.1 inches) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a 6.9-inch display (up from 6.7 inches).

Notably, this year’s rumored reduction in bezel sizes comes after the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max also offered smaller borders, as you can see in the image above.

