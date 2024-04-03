iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro designs highlighted in new dummy unit images

Here’s one of our best looks yet at the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineups. New images posted to social media today showcase the full iPhone 16 family in the form of dummy units. This gives us a clear look at the new Capture button, the redesigned camera bump on the iPhone 16 models, and more.

These iPhone 16 dummy unit images were shared on social media by Sonny Dickson. Here’s a roundup of some of the changes you can see thanks to these images:

The Action button on all four iPhone 16 models. Currently, it’s only available on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The new Capture button, located on the right side of the phones – in the same spot as the mmWave 5G antenna in the United States right now. The Capture button will feature a mechanical design, but with a capacitive surface that supports gestures for zooming in and out.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are slightly larger than the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The expectation is that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a 6.3-inch display (up from 6.1 inches) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a 6.9-inch display (up from 6.7 inches).

The vertically aligned camera bump on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. This will likely enable the ability for the standard iPhone 16 models to record spatial video for Vision Pro.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineups will be announced in September. Expect quite a few more rumors to emerge before then. What do you think of the rumored changes so far? Are you planning to upgrade to the iPhone 16 this year? Let us know down in the comments.