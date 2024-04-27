Apple’s ‘Let Loose’ iPad event said to include a special event in London as well

Apple has a special event set for May 7, during which it is expected to “Let loose” and debut big changes to the iPad lineup. In an interesting twist, it sounds like there will be a companion event held by Apple in London that day as well.

Apple event in London?

In its coverage of Apple’s event announcement a few days ago, the Independent included this tidbit:

Apple will stream the launch as a live video around the world, but it will be accompanied by an event in London, which may explain the unusually early launch. The company has almost held its launches at its home in California, and holding it in the UK represents a break with tradition.

On Threads, Joe Rossignol says that he has “confirmed that Apple is holding a multi-day gathering for journalists/bloggers/well-known social media content creators in London” for the ‘Let loose’ event on May 7.

“There will be attendees from multiple countries around Europe and even Australia. I believe it will be held at Apple Battersea, and there will be hands-on time with new products,” Joe says.

The event in London, of course, will be invite-only and not open to the public.

9to5Mac’s Take

For the “Scary fast” event in October, which was focused on the Mac, Apple didn’t hold an in-person event in Cupertino. It did, however, invite press and influencers to a few cities around the world to watch the event video and get hands-on time with the products.

That is likely what will ultimately happen for the “Let loose” event next month, but with an in-person gathering in London as well this time. This could also be part of the reasoning for the odd 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET event time, which is 3 p.m. ET in London.

More than anything else, this could be a sign that Vision Pro is about to debut outside the United States. During the event, we’re also expecting a new iPad Pro, iPad Air, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil to launch.

We’ll see! Just over a week to go until it’s officially time to let loose…

