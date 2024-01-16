 Skip to main content

Apple Vision Pro set to launch outside of the US before WWDC, Kuo says

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jan 16 2024 - 6:09 am PT
1 Comment
2nd-gen Vision Pro | Apple promo shot of Tim Cook with 1st-gen models

While Apple Vision Pro is set to debut in the United States on February 2, Apple hasn’t shared details about international availability just yet. In a new report published on Tuesday, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the wait might not be too long for those international buyers…

“Apple is likely to release Vision Pro outside the U.S. market before WWDC 2024,” Kuo reports. He attributes this to a few different factors.

  1. “Apple plans to share more development details about visionOS with global developers at WWDC 2024. If Apple can launch Vision Pro in non-U.S. markets before WWDC 2024, it would be beneficial for promoting the global development ecosystem of visionOS.”
  2. “The reasons why Apple hasn’t released Vision Pro in non-U.S. markets yet include 1) the limited initial supply of Vision Pro, 2) first ensuring that the sales process in the U.S. market goes smoothly, and 3) the time needed to modify the algorithms to comply with regulations in other countries.”

Beyond the initial supply constraints, there are a lot of other logistical speedbumps for Apple in its efforts to bring Vision Pro internationally. For instance, the process around prescription lenses varies from country to country. Apple retail stores also play a huge role in the buying process for Vision Pro, and it takes time for Apple to properly train its retail employees.

Still, if Kuo is to be believed, Vision Pro will likely launch in at least some countries outside of the United States before June.

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Read more about Vision Pro: 

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com