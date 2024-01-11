 Skip to main content

Vision Pro will be in very short supply on launch day, Kuo says

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jan 11 2024 - 11:00 am PT
Vision Pro is set to launch in the United States on February 2, with pre-orders beginning on Friday, January 19. According to a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo, however, you might have to act very quickly if you actually want to get a Vision Pro on launch date.

In a new post on social media, Kuo says that Apple will have around 60,000 to 80,000 units of Vision Pro ready for the February 2 launch day.

“Apple will produce 60,000 to 80,000 units of Vision Pro for the February 2 release. Since the shipment is not large, I believe that Vision Pro will sell out soon after the release,” Kuo says.

Although Apple has not clearly defined the product positioning and key applications of Vision Pro and the price is not cheap, the user experience (e.g., giving users the illusion that they can control the user interface with their minds) created by the groundbreaking technology innovations, along with the base of core fans and heavy users, should make it easy to sell out after the release.

Last year, sources such as the Financial Times reported that Apple is targeting Vision Pro production of around 400,000 units for all of 2024.

A key factor here is that Vision Pro will only be available in the United States at launch. This reduces the number of people trying to buy one on launch day, which could bode well for the rest of us. I’m personally a little bit nervous about being able to secure one on launch day, but we’ll see.

