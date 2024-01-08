Vision Pro launching on February 2, pre-orders begin next week

Apple has announced more details on Vision Pro availability. In a press release today, Apple announced that Vision Pro will be available beginning Friday, February 2 at all Apple Store locations in the United States. It will also be available from Apple’s Online Store.

Pre-orders for Vision Pro will begin Friday, January 19 at 5 a.m. PT.

Vision Pro is Apple’s first-ever spatial computing headset. It’s powered by an all-new visionOS software platform. In today’s press release, Tim Cook says:

“The era of spatial computing has arrived,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”

Vision Pro will cost $3,499 with 256GB of storage. Apple has also announced details on prescription lens pricing:

ZEISS Optical Inserts — Readers will be available for $99 (U.S.), and ZEISS Optical Inserts — Prescription will be available for $149 (U.S.).

As of right now, there aren’t any additional details on whether or not higher-tier options with more storage will be available. Apple’s press release today simply says the price is “starting at $3,499 (U.S.) with 256GB of storage.”

Apple says Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band, “giving users two options for the fit that works best for them.” Apple says:

Apple Vision Pro is designed as a modular system so users can personalize their fit. A singular piece of three-dimensionally formed, laminated glass gently curves around the user’s face and flows into the custom aluminum alloy frame. The Light Seal is made of a soft textile and comes in a range of shapes and sizes, flexing to conform to a user’s face for a precise fit. Flexible straps ensure audio remains close to the user’s ears, while the included Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band allow users to find the optimal fit for them.

Also in the Vision Pro packaging, you’ll find a Light Seal, two different Light Seal Cushions, a cover for the front of the device, a polishing cloth, a battery, a USB-C charge cable, and a USB-C power adapter.

Apple Vision Pro will only be available in the United States when it first launches. As for the rest of the world, Apple says that Vision Pro will launch in “more countries” sometime later this year.

As a refresher, here are a few of the Vision Pro’s hardware specs:

Two micro-OLED screens with a total of 23 million pixels; one for each eye

M2 processor paired with new R1 chip that processes input from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones

Optic ID authentication system that analyzes a user’s iris to unlock Vision Pro

I had the chance to try Vision Pro at WWDC 2023 and walked away incredibly impressed – as I detailed in not one but two different write-ups. Are you planning to order Vision Pro when it becomes available? Let us know in the comments.

