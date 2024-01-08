Apple has announced that prescription lenses for Vision Pro will cost $149, significantly less than had been predicted by Bloomberg back in the summer of last year.

There will also be reading lenses – a range of standard-strength lenses without a prescription …

Price previously predicted to be $300-600

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously predicted that the cost of the lenses would be as high as $600 – though he did allow himself some wiggle room.

I would guess that the Zeiss prescription lenses for the Vision Pro will be at least $300-600 a pair, unless Apple is eating part of the cost given the already high price of the headset itself.

I questioned that at the time, noting that I bought Zeiss prescription lenses for my Meta Quest 2 for less than $100 – though did allow that Apple might choose one of the more expensive options offered by the optical company.

You can buy prescription eyeglasses for well under $100. Indeed, you can buy prescription lenses for other headsets for the same price. VR Optician, for example, will sell you prescription lenses for the Meta Quest 2 for $65. You might protest that Apple uses Zeiss glass, which is good glass, and which carries a substantial price premium. Well, you’re right – it is good glass, and the price premium is indeed significant in percentage terms. But in absolute terms? Not so much. Tick the Zeiss DuraVision BlueProtect option on those Quest 2 lenses and it will add $30 – which still brings you to a total of less than $100.

Actual pricing is $149

Apple announced the pricing while advising that the device will go on sale on February 2.

ZEISS Optical Inserts — Readers will be available for $99 (U.S.), and ZEISS Optical Inserts — Prescription will be available for $149 (U.S.).

You will of course require a valid prescription to make a purchase, so if yours is out of date you might need to pay an optician for this before buying. Apple also notes that not all prescriptions will be supported.

Optical inserts will only be available for purchase from the Apple website, and not available in-store. That’s unsurprising given the wide range of prescriptions that would need to be stocked.

If you wear contact lenses for distance vision, but need reading glasses for close-up work, then you may instead be able to buy the less expensive Readers option.

Graphic: Apple