How much will Vision Pro prescription lenses cost?

Apple has said that those who wear eyeglasses will be able to buy Vision Pro prescription lenses at extra cost – but hasn’t said how much that extra cost might be.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has suggested that the cost will be “at least $300-600 per pair” – but will that really be the case? …

One of the many differences between Vision Pro and most existing AR/VR headsets is Vision Pro’s more compact size. That’s great in general, but it does have one downside: It won’t be possible to wear eyeglasses while using the device.

Apple has solved this by offering prescription lens inserts, which snap magnetically into place. What it hasn’t told us is how much these will cost.

Mark Gurman took a guess.

I would guess that the Zeiss prescription lenses for the Vision Pro will be at least $300-600 a pair, unless Apple is eating part of the cost given the already high price of the headset itself. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 6, 2023

I’m not saying he’s wrong, but I don’t really see how the “unless Apple is eating part of the cost” rider applies – given that you can buy prescription eyeglasses for well under $100.

Indeed, you can buy prescription lenses for other headsets for the same price. VR Optician, for example, will sell you prescription lenses for the Meta Quest 2 for $65.

You might protest that Apple uses Zeiss glass, which is good glass, and which carries a substantial price premium. Well, you’re right – it is good glass, and the price premium is indeed significant in percentage terms.

But in absolute terms? Not so much. Tick the Zeiss DuraVision BlueProtect option on those Quest 2 lenses and it will add $30 – which still brings you to a total of less than $100.

Of course, this is Apple pricing we’re talking about, and they will also likely opt for one of the more expensive options in the Zeiss glass lineup, but I would still see anything over $250-300 as pure Apple Tax.

What’s your view? How much do you think would be reasonable for Vision Pro prescription lenses? Please take our poll, and share your thoughts in the comments.