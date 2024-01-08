Here’s everything that Apple includes in the Vision Pro box

Apple has officially announced Vision Pro pre-orders with the first devices shipping at the start of February. Along with the launch details, we now know everything that comes in the Vision Pro box that starts at $3,499.

Apple detailed today that ZEISS Optical reader inserts will run $99 and prescription inserts will go for $149.

As for all the accessories that come standard, here’s what you get:

What’s in the Vision Pro box?

Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best

Light Seal

2x Light Seal Cushions

Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device

Polishing Cloth

Battery

USB-C Charge Cable

USB-C Power Adapter

Here’s the Dual Loop Band and the Solo Knit Band:

Apple including its premium polishing cloth will be exciting for Apple aficionados – and also means the Vision Pro really starts from $3,480 😅.

The $3,499 base Vision Pro comes with 256GB of storage – Apple hasn’t shared what other storage capacities will cost yet.

