Here’s everything that Apple includes in the Vision Pro box

Apple has officially announced Vision Pro pre-orders with the first devices shipping at the start of February. Along with the launch details, we now know everything that comes in the Vision Pro box that starts at $3,499.
Apple detailed today that ZEISS Optical reader inserts will run $99 and prescription inserts will go for $149.
As for all the accessories that come standard, here’s what you get:
What’s in the Vision Pro box?
- Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best
- Light Seal
- 2x Light Seal Cushions
- Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device
- Polishing Cloth
- Battery
- USB-C Charge Cable
- USB-C Power Adapter
Here’s the Dual Loop Band and the Solo Knit Band:
Apple including its premium polishing cloth will be exciting for Apple aficionados – and also means the Vision Pro really starts from $3,480 😅.
The $3,499 base Vision Pro comes with 256GB of storage – Apple hasn’t shared what other storage capacities will cost yet.
