Since Delta debuted on the App Store about two weeks ago; I have logged far too many hours playing my childhood games (more than I care to share). The more I used the emulator the more I learned about its capabilities. Did you know you could Airplay Delta to an Apple TV and use your iPhone as a controller? Or that you could connect up to four controllers at once to play games with friends? So many quality of life features that I have been taking advantage of. These features are best used with some corresponding accessories. I wanted to list some of my favorites that I have been using to really get the most out of Delta!

Be sure to watch our video to get a true hands-on with these accessories and how they work with Delta. I also show how to use Delta on an external 100in projector, how to connect your controller and more!

The accessories

Being able to use accessories with the Delta emulator easily has been awesome for both my on-the-go playing experience as well as an at-home static experience. It’s amazing how well this all works.

One of, maybe the only, downfall of the Delta emulator is how it attacks your battery. With the amount I was playing my battery would drain quickly, especially if you have the haptic feedback on. The haptic feedback is amazing to give you a tangible feeling of a button when using a flat digital touchpad.

The best solution is going to be a Magsafe battery pack and the one I use is the M03 Magsafe Battery by Aulumu

Specs:

3500mAh capacity

5W speeds

4 light indicators

ultra thin

110g

Metal kickstand

Two things I love about this case are the design and the kickstand. It allows me to charge and keep my phone in stand mode while hands-free. In terms of price, it is currently on sale for $55, so get one while you can!

Kickstand iPhone case

If you are not into adding bulk to your iPhone setup but still need a stand to prop your phone up hands-free, then a case with a built-in kickstand is the next best option. The best bang for buck in terms of protection and functionality is the Zeera Magsafe kickstand case.

Extra strong magnets

Convenient Kickstand, landscape and portrait mode

Secure Ring Holder

Non-Slip Grip

Durable Material

Wireless Charging Compatibility

Lightweight Construction

Controllers

This is going to be the category that is all about preference. Delta allows you to connect pretty much any Bluetooth and USB-C controller. It supports PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and MFi controllers. I prefer a normal Xbox One controller because it is portable, compact, lasts a long time on a charge, and just works.

Some other notable ones are:

PowerA Moga XP5-X Same form factor as Xbox controller charges via USB-C Can act as additionally battery for iPhone

Backbone One Physically connects with USB-C Extends to fit most iPhone sizes Has 3.5mm jack



Other accessories

There are few more accessories that I mention in our hands on video. I recommend heading over here to see how I use the Delta emulator at home. Products like the Apple TV allows you to use your iPhone as a true retro game console with the ability to Airplay to Delta to any sized TV. The ability to connect four controllers and then be able to play with friends as if its 1999. It is an amazing time to be an iPhone user!

Final Thoughts

I do want to mention that you do NOT need any of these accessories to use Delta. You can easily use the built-in software and get 99% of the enjoyment you want by playing a game for 15 minutes during a commute. But including some of these can really bring you back and also help with playing some specific games like Super smash bros. So if you want to relive those childhood moments with friends or even show off how to Mario party to the next generation, this is the best way to do it!