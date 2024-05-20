Apple launches iPhone trade in promotion, get boosted credit for a new iPhone for a limited time

Apple has launched a limited time promotion, offering boosted trade in values when buying a new iPhone. From now until June 3, customers trading in their iPhone 11 or newer at the Apple Store can get extra credit towards the purchase of their new phone.

The value of the promotion isn’t that dramatic, however. Depending on model, the trade-in amounts have increased by approximately $10-$30 as part of this promotion.

The trade-in promo was leaked last week by Mark Gurman. However, Gurman reported that the boosted trade-in credit would apply only to purchases of the iPhone 15. However, the official terms of the deal indicate it can be used towards any new iPhone purchase, not just the 15 range.

As previously mentioned, the extra trade-in amounts aren’t significantly increased, but any extra dollars for your old phone is better than nothing.

As of last week, you could trade in an iPhone 13 mini at Apple for up to $270 value. Under this promotion, Apple says you can now get up to $300, a $30 increase. An iPhone 13 is now worth a maximum of $320, rather than $300, an increase of $20.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max can now be traded in for an extra $20, up to $650 compared to $630 previously. However, the increases for iPhone 14 Pro Max is only worth an extra $10 during this promo period.

As always, trading in your phone at Apple is a convenient and simple way to upgrade. However, for the best deals, you may want to look elsewhere. Third-party trade-in services typically offer higher rates.

Official Apple promotions like these are rare, although not unprecedented. The existence of this scheme may indicate that Apple is trying to juice iPhone sales during the current quarter, and that customer demand is falling behind expectations.

