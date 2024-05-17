 Skip to main content

Apple to increase trade-in credit for those buying an iPhone 15

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | May 17 2024 - 5:52 pm PT
3 Comments
iPhone 15 trade in

If you still have an iPhone 14 or older, Apple offers you credit to buy a new iPhone when you return yours to the company. Soon, Apple will increase the credit for those who give away an iPhone in the trade-in program and use the credit to buy a brand new iPhone 15.

Apple to boost credit for iPhone trade-in

As reported by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple is about to increase the credit paid for old iPhones in its trade-in program, at least for customers in the US and Canada. Although the new values have not been discussed, Gurman says that they will become effective as of Monday, May 20.

However, the credit boost will only be valid for those who use it to buy any iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro model. This means that the offer does not apply to those who trade in their old iPhone to buy an iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or iPhone SE.

“Starting Monday in the U.S. and Canada, you’ll get an iPhone trade in value boost at Apple retail stores if you use the credit towards an iPhone 15/Pro/Plus/Max,” Gurman said in a post on X. The journalist also says that the offer will be valid until June 3.

Here’s how much Apple currently pays for older iPhones in its trade-in program:

  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $630
  • iPhone 14 Pro: Up to $520
  • iPhone 14 Plus: Up to $420
  • iPhone 14: Up to $370
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $450
  • iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $370
  • iPhone 13: Up to $300
  • iPhone 13 mini: Up to $270
  • iPhone SE (3rd gen): Up to $160

You can check out more details about Apple’s trade-in program on the company’s website. Of course, you can always look for the best deals on iPhones in other stores like Amazon.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing