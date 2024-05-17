Apple to increase trade-in credit for those buying an iPhone 15

If you still have an iPhone 14 or older, Apple offers you credit to buy a new iPhone when you return yours to the company. Soon, Apple will increase the credit for those who give away an iPhone in the trade-in program and use the credit to buy a brand new iPhone 15.

Apple to boost credit for iPhone trade-in

As reported by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple is about to increase the credit paid for old iPhones in its trade-in program, at least for customers in the US and Canada. Although the new values have not been discussed, Gurman says that they will become effective as of Monday, May 20.

However, the credit boost will only be valid for those who use it to buy any iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro model. This means that the offer does not apply to those who trade in their old iPhone to buy an iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or iPhone SE.

“Starting Monday in the U.S. and Canada, you’ll get an iPhone trade in value boost at Apple retail stores if you use the credit towards an iPhone 15/Pro/Plus/Max,” Gurman said in a post on X. The journalist also says that the offer will be valid until June 3.

Here’s how much Apple currently pays for older iPhones in its trade-in program:

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $630

iPhone 14 Pro: Up to $520

iPhone 14 Plus: Up to $420

iPhone 14: Up to $370

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $450

iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $370

iPhone 13: Up to $300

iPhone 13 mini: Up to $270

iPhone SE (3rd gen): Up to $160

You can check out more details about Apple’s trade-in program on the company’s website. Of course, you can always look for the best deals on iPhones in other stores like Amazon.

