Apple trade-ins and recycling promoted with homepage banner

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Apr 16 2024 - 6:51 am PT
5 Comments
Apple trade-ins and recycling | Apple homepage

Apple trade-ins aren’t known for their generosity, but they do make for a very painless experience when upgrading to new devices – and the company will accept any older electronic devices for recycling if they have too little value for trade-in.

The company is currently linking to its trade-in and recycling page from the Apple homepage, in the run-up to this year’s Earth Day on April 22 …

The banner on Apple’s homepage reads ‘Join us this Earth Day by recycling your Apple devices. Recycle for free.’

The linked page emphasises the financial and environmental benefits of the programs.

Apple Trade In. A great deal for you. And the planet.

This Earth Day, let’s put your used device to good use. You can trade it in and get credit toward your next purchase. Or if it’s not eligible, we’ll recycle it for free.

You can literally take any old device to an Apple Store for recycling, not just Apple products.

Earth Day hits its 54th year on Monday.

The first Earth Day in 1970 mobilized millions of Americans from all walks of life to birth the modern environmental movement. Since then, Earth Day has evolved into the largest civic event on Earth, activating billions across 192 countries to safeguard our planet and fight for a brighter future.

Apple usually marks the day itself in a variety of ways, from touting its own environmental credentials to donating money to worthy causes.

Image: Apple

Comments

