Apple increases Vision Pro battery life estimate for video playback

Apple has announced a handful of new details about Vision Pro today, including availability and pre-order information. Apple has also now provided more detailed information about Vision Pro’s battery life.

Previously, Apple said that Vision Pro would offer up to 2 hours of use when connected to the external battery pack – and “all-day use when plugged in.”

Apple has updated the Vision Pro website today with a new tidbit on battery life. According to its testing, Apple says that Vision Pro will last for “up to 2.5 hours” of video playback using the external battery pack.

“The external battery supports up to 2 hours of general use, and up to 2.5 hours of video playback,” Apple says. “Video playback tested in conjunction with an Environment, using 2D movie content purchased from the Apple TV app.”

This certainly isn’t a dramatic change in Vision Pro battery life, but it means users will be able to watch longer films, more TV episodes, or more YouTube videos before they have to connect to power.

In the box with Vision Pro, Apple says you’ll find the external battery pack as well as a USB-C charging cable and a USB-C power adapter. As always, you can expect all-day battery life when Vision Pro is plugged into power.

