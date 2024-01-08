Apple teases ‘spatial games’ and over 150 3D movies for Vision Pro

Apple has shared a few details on what kind of games and content will be available for Vision Pro. According to the company, there will be a collection of new “spatial games” available for Vision Pro, as well as a vast category of 3D movies.

Apple says that Vision Pro will offer access to games from the App Store, alongside more than 250 titles from Apple Arcade. This includes things like NBA 2K24 and Sonic Dream Team. More notably, however, Apple teases a collection of “spatial games” for Vision Pro:

New spatial games, including Game Room, What the Golf?, and Super Fruit Ninja, take advantage of the powerful capabilities of Apple Vision Pro to transform the space around players, offering unique and engaging gameplay experiences.

Additionally, Apple says that there will be more than 150 3D movie titles available for Vision Pro users through the Apple TV app:

Within the Apple TV app, users can access more than 150 3D titles with incredible depth wherever they are. Vision Pro also introduces Apple Immersive Video, a remarkable new entertainment format pioneered by Apple that puts users inside the action with 180-degree, three-dimensional 8K recordings captured with Spatial Audio.

Even with today’s announcements, there are still a lot of unknown details about Vision Pro gaming and content. For instance, we still don’t know how much 3D movies will cost via the Apple TV app. We also don’t know if Vision Pro will be available in storage tiers beyond 256GB – a key detail for people who want to download vast libraries of 3D content for offline viewing.

Vision Pro will be available to pre-order on Friday, January 19 at 5 a.m. PT., followed by full availability in the United States on February 2. Pricing starts at $3,499.

