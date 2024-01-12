Apple Vision Pro ordering process: iPhone or iPad with Face ID needed, ‘valid, unexpired prescription’ for optical inserts

Apple Vision Pro pre-orders are a week away, and Apple is sharing new information about the buying process. An iPhone or iPad with Face ID will be needed to determine the best fitting hardware at checkout. For those who wear glasses, Apple has also shared more details about the process for ordering ZEISS optical inserts.

In an email reminding customers about the upcoming pre-order kickoff, Apple included these two new details about the buying process.

First, on needing Face ID:

Have an iPhone or iPad with Face ID nearby.

When you order Apple Vision Pro, you’ll need to scan your face with an iPhone or iPad with Face ID. This helps us determine the right size Light Seal and head bands, which work together to give you a precise fit. Make sure your Apple Store app is up to date.

For the face scan, you’ll need the latest version of the Apple Store app, which became available on January 11.

Next, regarding corrective lenses. Apple reveals that optical inserts will be ordered after buying Vision Pro by uploading your prescription.

Have your vision prescription handy.

Because Apple Vision Pro is designed to be worn without glasses, we’ve partnered with ZEISS to create custom optical inserts that accommodate most prescriptions. When you order, we’ll ask a few quick questions to find out if you need optical inserts. If you do, you’ll upload a valid, unexpired prescription from a U.S. eye‑care professional after checkout.

Lastly, Apple reiterates that in-store demos will be taking place over launch weekend:

Be one of the first to get a demo of Apple Vision Pro. Only at the Apple Store.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, February 2, we invite you to sign up for a demo of Apple Vision Pro at your local Apple Store. Demo times will be available Friday through the weekend on a first‑come, first‑served basis. We can’t wait to see you there.

Apple has also added a section for preparing for Vision Pro to the Apple Store app on iOS with this same information.

woof, got everything ready but the $3500 and a valid, unexpired prescription 🤣 https://t.co/ob5zU3lyTK — Zac Hall (@apollozac) January 12, 2024