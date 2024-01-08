Apple Vision Pro demos in retail stores will begin on February 2

Apple Vision Pro officially has pre-order and launch dates as of today, and now we know how the public will get to try Apple’s first spatial computer as well. Starting February 2 at 8 a.m., Apple retail stores will begin offering customers Vision Pro demos.

Apple announced the news in an email going out to customers on the promotional mailing list:

Be one of the first to get a demo of Apple Vision Pro.

Only at the Apple Store. Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, February 2, we invite you to sign up for a demo of Apple Vision Pro at your local Apple Store. Demo times will be available Friday through the weekend on a first-come, first-served basis. We can’t wait to see you there.

This answers a major question of how the public will experience Vision Pro before dropping $3500 on the new headset. While it sounds like Apple expects a rush of customers trying Vision Pro on opening weekend next month, these demos should be more casual once the initial launch in the U.S. calms down.

There doesn’t appear to be any scheduling system for Vision Pro demos. It’s also unclear exactly what a Vision Pro demo will consist of, but we should know more as the launch approaches. In the meantime, mark your calendars for a good ole fashion Apple Store queue!

H/T @M1Astra!