Xcode files reveal Vision Pro RAM details, but what about storage capacities?

While Apple announced a handful of new details about Vision Pro yesterday, there are still a lot of things we don’t know. An update to Xcode, however, appears to have at least revealed that Vision Pro features 16GB of RAM inside.

As we reported yesterday, Xcode 15.2 adds support for Vision Pro apps. This means developers can now submit their Vision Pro apps for review before the new App Store on visionOS officially goes live.

Underneath the surface, Xcode 15.2 details some previously-known specs about Vision Pro. As first reported by MacRumors, Vision Pro is equipped with 16GB of RAM – “according to files related to the device in Xcode 15.”

One thing Xcode doesn’t confirm, however, is the full lineup Vision Pro storage tiers. We know that Vision Pro will be available with 256GB for $3,499, but whether Apple will offer storage tiers beyond that remains to be seen.

Reports last year suggested that at least some Vision Pro configurations in the wild feature 1TB of storage. 9to5Mac has also heard from multiple sources that some developer kits feature 512GB of storage.

This would seemingly suggest that Vision Pro will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations. But again, Apple’s press release from yesterday simply says the price is “starting at $3,499 (U.S.) with 256GB of storage.”

9to5Mac’s Take

Apple’s silence on specific information about Vision Pro storage capacities is perplexing to me.

Vision Pro is a completely new platform. We don’t really have an idea of how much storage things like apps, 3D movies, and Immersive Videos will require. Will the emphasis be on streaming content, similar to Apple TV? In that case, maybe 256GB is enough for most people.

But nobody seems to know for sure, and Apple won’t comment. My guess, however, is most people are going to want more than 256GB – and therefore will need to shell out more than $3,500.

