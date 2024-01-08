Xcode is officially ready for Apple Vision Pro apps

Apple has released Xcode version 15.2, adding support for creating Apple Vision Pro apps. Apple’s integrated development environment with Vision Pro app support was previously only available in beta.

Released today, the one new change in Xcode 15.2 is “support for the visionOS SDK to create apps for Apple Vision Pro.” Apple has allowed app developers to create software for Vision Pro over the last several months. Special developer hardware loaners have also included a preview of the Vision Pro App Store. With Xcode 15.2 officially available, however, developers will begin to be able to submit Vision Pro apps for review before the new App Store goes live.

Apple also announced today that it will begin taking Apple Vision Pro pre-orders in the US starting at the end of next week. Apple Vision Pro will land in stores and reach customers starting February 2. For those who aren’t spending $3500 on Vision Pro yet, Apple Stores will begin offering Vision Pro demos starting on launch day.

Have a Vision Pro app ready to go for launch day next month? Let us know at tips@9to5mac.com!

New Xcode just dropped with the ability to upload apps for visionOS — let’s goooooo! pic.twitter.com/4PmvSEhKMJ — Emmanuel Crouvisier (@emcro) January 8, 2024