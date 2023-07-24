Apple Vision Pro won’t hit stores until next year. However, Apple said in June that developers could apply for a Developer Kit to test their apps ahead of the official launch. As of today, developers can now apply for an Apple Vision Pro Developer Kit.

When Apple announced Vision Pro at WWDC, the company promised to make a robust set of tools available for developers. Back in June, the company had already released the visionOS SDK, so developers could create and test apps for Apple Vision Pro on a Mac. But now, eligible developers will also be able to get their hands on the actual product before 2024.

Apple Vision Pro Developer Kit now available

As detailed on the Apple Developer website, the new Developer Kit will help developers “deliver amazing spatial experiences by letting you quickly build, iterate, and test on Vision Pro.”

In addition to the Apple Vision Pro, those with access to a Developer Kit will also get help with setting up the device for the first time, as well as code-level support from Apple engineers and interface design guidance. But unsurprisingly, getting an Apple Vision Pro before its release won’t be easy, even if you’re a developer.

In order to request an Apple Vision Pro, the developer must be registered in the Apple Developer Program. In addition, developers must detail exactly which project they want to bring to visionOS. Apple asks whether the project is a new app or an existing app for iOS or macOS. Each request is reviewed and approved by Apple, and availability seems to be extremely limited.

Another thing to keep in mind is that Apple makes it clear that the device is on loan. The developer must keep the product in a “private, secure workspace accessible only by you and your authorized developers.” Apple will do regular check-ins with these developers, and they’ll need to return the kit when requested.

Back in 2020, when Apple released a Developer Kit for Apple Silicon Mac, developers had to pay $500 for the computer. At the end of the program, the computer had to be returned to Apple, and developers earned a credit to buy a new Apple Silicon Mac from the Apple Store. This time, however, it’s unclear whether the Apple Vision Pro Developer Kit will cost developers anything.

Here’s how to apply

To apply for the Apple Vision Pro Developer Kit, you need to sign in with your Apple ID account via the Apple Developer website, then fill out the form as requested.