Apple Vision Pro has a speed limit, Travel Mode required for use on flights

Apple announced Vision Pro at WWDC 2023. But even so, there are still a lot of details that the company hasn’t revealed about the device since it won’t be available in stores until 2024. But with the release of the visionOS SDK, we were able to find out more about how the platform works. And one interesting detail about Vision Pro is that the headset may not work when the user is at high speeds.

Apple Vision Pro has some speed restrictions

Internal visionOS code seen by 9to5Mac suggests that the Apple Vision Pro will limit its functionality or even stop working entirely when the user is moving too fast. The system has alerts that tell the person wearing the headset that they’re “Moving at Unsafe Speed.”

Another alert message found in the visionOS code warns the user, “Virtual content has been temporarily hidden until you return to a safe speed.” The system may act as a protection so that users don’t try to interact with Vision Pro while driving a car, for example. At the same time, it could be related to the complexity of detecting the environment while the person is moving fast.

In addition to limitations with high speeds, Vision Pro may also not work when the person is too close to objects. Messages like “You’re too close to an object” and “Move Back” were added to the system. Therefore, using the headset in very tight environments may be difficult.

What about airplanes?

But if users can’t use Apple Vision Pro at high speeds, how will it be possible to use it on airplanes? After all, Apple demonstrated a person using the device during a flight at the keynote.

It turns out visionOS has a “Travel Mode” designed to let users interact with the device even on a plane. “If you’re on an airplane, you’ll need to keep Travel Mode on to continue using your Apple Vision Pro,” a message reads. However, based on visionOS code, the inputs when using Travel Mode will be limited, and the user must remain stationary for it to work.

This also leads us to think that Apple Vision Pro may not be ideal for workouts as some have thought. For instance, Apple never showed demos of people using Fitness+ on the Vision Pro, which may be due to movement limitations.

More about Vision Pro and visionOS

The visionOS SDK has also revealed that Apple Vision Pro will have a Guest Mode so that owners can let other people interact with the device without having to authenticate with Optic ID. Of course, personal data such as photos and passwords will be hidden when this mode is enabled.

Another detail about visionOS is that the current build has only been translated to German, French, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. Of course this is a super early beta, but this may be a clue as to the first countries that will get the device after the US. — Filipe Espósito (@filipeesposito) June 22, 2023

Developers can now download the visionOS SDK by going to the Apple Developer website. Starting next month, developers will be able to apply for a Vision Pro developer kit. Apple will also open labs in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo for those interested in trying out their apps on Apple Vision Pro before the launch.

Apple Vision Pro will arrive in stores in early 2024.