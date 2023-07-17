Apple VP Alan Dye talks visionOS interface design for Vision Pro in podcast interview

Anyone who follows the Apple design world knows with the name Alan Dye. He’s the Apple VP of Human Interface Design who recently unveiled visionOS, the new operating system for Apple’s Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

Now a podcast interview for Debbie Millman’s Design Matters series takes you down the path of Alan Dye’s career in design, his origin story at Apple, and the new visionOS platform that powers Vision Pro.

From the podcast episode’s description:

As Vice President of Human Interface Design at Apple, Alan Dye has spent much of his career working for a company that has done perhaps more than any other to make design sexy, essential, and highly coveted. He joins to discuss his lustrous creative path working with Ogilvy’s Brand Integration Group, Kate Spade, Apple and the brand new, highly anticipated Apple Vision Pro.

The episode runs just over an hour long and includes much about how Alan Dye became fascinated with design, what human interface design means at Apple, his work on the Apple Watch, and much more.

The Apple Vision Pro talk starts around the 50 minute mark. Some things Dye says about Vision Pro include:

This is very much not VR. […] This is a full-fledged computer. […] This is a not toy.

Check out the interview in the latest episode of Design Matters with Debbie Millman on Apple Podcasts.