Apple releases visionOS SDK for creating Vision Pro apps, dev kit applications opening soon

When Apple announced Vision Pro at WWDC, the company promised to make a robust set of tools available for developers. That day has already arrived, with Apple announcing in a press release that developer tools for Vision Pro are now available, starting with the visionOS SDK.

Apple says:

Starting today, Apple’s global community of developers will be able to create an entirely new class of spatial computing apps that take full advantage of the infinite canvas in Vision Pro and seamlessly blend digital content with the physical world to enable extraordinary new experiences. With the visionOS SDK, developers can utilize the powerful and unique capabilities of Vision Pro and visionOS to design brand-new app experiences across a variety of categories including productivity, design, gaming, and more.

Using the visionOS SDK, Apple says that developers will be able to interact with their apps in the new visionOS simulator.

“Developers can build new experiences that take advantage of the groundbreaking features of Apple Vision Pro by using the same foundational frameworks they already know from other Apple platforms, including powerful technologies like Xcode, SwiftUI, RealityKit, ARKit, and TestFlight,” the company explains.

Apple also says that it will open developer labs in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo next month for developers. These labs will allow developers to get hands-on time with Vision Pro to test their apps. Apple engineers will also be available onsite to provide support.

Also starting next month, Apple will open applications for developers who’d like to receive a Vision Pro developer kit. This hardware kit can be used by developers to “quickly build, iterate, and test right on Apple Vision Pro.”

The visionOS SDK, updated Xcode, Simulator, and Reality Composer Pro are available for Apple Developer Program members via Apple’s website.

