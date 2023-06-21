visionOS gives us a closer look at what we’ll see with Apple Vision Pro [Gallery]

Today, along with the release of the second developer betas for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and CarPlay. Apple has also released the first SDK for visionOS. The latest Xcode features a visionOS simulator, and I took a deep dive to see what we are getting with Apple Vision Pro next year.

The home screen

Keyboard and emoji keyboard

Multi-window support

Moving Windows

Siri

Control Center and Spotlight Search

Settings

Maps

Freeform

Simulated Scenes (for developers to test apps)

–@ianzelbo

Thanks Ethan Lipnik for help with the photos.