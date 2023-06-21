visionOS gives us a closer look at what we’ll see with Apple Vision Pro [Gallery]

Today, along with the release of the second developer betas for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and CarPlay. Apple has also released the first SDK for visionOS. The latest Xcode features a visionOS simulator, and I took a deep dive to see what we are getting with Apple Vision Pro next year.
The home screen
Keyboard and emoji keyboard
Multi-window support
Moving Windows
Siri
Control Center and Spotlight Search
Settings
Maps
Freeform
Simulated Scenes (for developers to test apps)
Thanks Ethan Lipnik for help with the photos.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Comments