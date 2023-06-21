 Skip to main content

visionOS gives us a closer look at what we’ll see with Apple Vision Pro [Gallery]

Avatar for Ian Zelbo  | Jun 21 2023 - 3:13 pm PT
9 Comments
Apple Vision Pro Home Screen and multi-window view

Today, along with the release of the second developer betas for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and CarPlay. Apple has also released the first SDK for visionOS. The latest Xcode features a visionOS simulator, and I took a deep dive to see what we are getting with Apple Vision Pro next year.

The home screen

Keyboard and emoji keyboard

Multi-window support

Moving Windows

Siri

Control Center and Spotlight Search

Settings

Maps

Freeform

Simulated Scenes (for developers to test apps)

@ianzelbo

Thanks Ethan Lipnik for help with the photos.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Vision Pro

Vision Pro
beta

beta

Author

Avatar for Ian Zelbo Ian Zelbo

Ian Zelbo is a 3D Artist at 9to5Mac, creating detailed 3D renders and featured images. He is currently an undergraduate student at Brown University studying Computer Science.