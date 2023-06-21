Apple releases iPadOS 17 beta 2 for developers

It’s been two weeks since Apple previewed the next major software update for iPad. Developer beta testers have already had access to the iPadOS 17 beta version, and today iPadOS 17 beta 2 is out.

The second developer beta version tends to be closer to what we saw at the keynote and in marketing material so far. In other words, a lot of the changes we uncover today will have been baked in since the keynote.

That means any user feedback submitted between the first beta and now probably won’t be addressed in iPadOS 17 beta 2 – unless Apple was already working on it. iPadOS 17 beta 3 is where your feedback starts being reflected.

As for now, we’re updating our machines to dig in and find everything new in iPadOS 17 beta 2. Share your own discoveries with us in the comments and on social media, and stay tuned as we update with all the changes that turn up.

iPadOS 17 includes personalized lock screens tuned to the iPad, improvements to Stage Manager, an iPad version of the Health app, interactive widgets, and much more.

Apple also released the very first SDK for creating apps on visionOS for Vision Pro as well as second beta versions of each platform: