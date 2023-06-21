Apple Watch developer beta testers can now update to watchOS 10 beta 2.
Apple calls watchOS 10 a milestone update for Apple Watch thanks to new features like the Smart Stack widget, redesigned system apps, advanced bicycle workout features, mental health logging, and much more.
Apple also released the very first SDK for creating apps on visionOS for Vision Pro as well as second beta versions of each platform:
- iOS 17 beta 2 now available for developers
- Apple releases iPadOS 17 beta 2 for developers
- watchOS 10 beta 2 now available for Apple Watch
- macOS Sonoma beta 2 now available for developers
- tvOS 17 beta 2 now available on Apple TV
- Apple releases visionOS SDK for creating Vision Pro apps, dev kit applications opening soon
